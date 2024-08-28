City Abandons Businesses, Again

I wanted to make everyone aware of the joke of the city permitting process that had a huge negative impact on an entire block of businesses.

The entire 0 West block of Anapamu had “No Parking Monday-Friday 8am-5pm” signs covering the entire block for weeks — but with no work dates. It is mandatory to have work dates posted and work actually done during the posted times.

After I called to inquire after weeks of no work and closed parking, finally the job was started two days later — and completed within a few hours.

Why was this not followed up and checked on? How did zero city staff notice this for weeks? Why — again — do small businesses suffer from the incompetence and negligence of others with no consequences? Weeks of an entire block’s parking shut down for three hours of work.

These signs cost businesses thousands of dollars in lost revenue and many unnecessary unhappy customers.