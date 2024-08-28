Full Closure of Edison Street on Highway 154 Near Los Olivos Begins Tuesday, September 3 for Roundabout Construction Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The Western leg of Baseline Avenue/Edison Street will be closed at its connection to Hwy. 154 beginning Tuesday, September 3, as the final portion of a detour is completed for an ongoing roundabout construction project.

A new traffic alignment on Hwy. 154 at the intersection of Baseline Avenue/Edison Street will begin Friday, September 6 through February 2025.

Businesses will remain open and accessible along Baseline Avenue/Edison Street during construction. Message and directional signs will be in place to alert the traveling public of detours.

Work includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 154 and Baseline Avenue/Edison Street, installation of curb ramps, rumble strips and a lighting system.

This roundabout project is expected to be complete in Spring 2025.

The contractor for this $8.7 million project is Granite Construction Company of Santa Maria, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/