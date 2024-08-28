Unique Opportunity for Goleta Teens to Serve on a City Commission

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, August 28, 2024 – The City of Goleta has a unique opportunity for Goleta teens to get involved in local government. The Parks and Recreation and Public Engagement Commissions are both looking to fill a youth position. Teens who are residents of Goleta and between the ages of 15-18 are encouraged to apply. This is a great way to get involved with the City, learn more about local government, and have your voice heard. It also looks good on college applications!

Please help us spread the word by letting any teen in your life know about these opportunities. Those interested should apply here by the new extended deadline of Monday, September 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Serving the residents of Goleta as a Parks and Recreation Youth Commissioner is a great opportunity to be involved in meaningful projects that have a direct impact on the quality of life in our community. The Commission advises the City Council on all issues related to public parks, open spaces, beaches, and indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and operations in Goleta.

Former Parks and Recreation Youth Commissioner Grace Hu said, “I would say definitely get involved! I know it’s said often, but getting involved really can help in developing a better understanding of our local community. I loved hearing about the various ongoing projects, progress being made, and engaging with the grant process to support local organizations in the City. This is a great way to connect with your community!”

Just some of the rewarding recent projects the Parks and Recreation Commission has been a part of include the new Community Garden, upgrades at Armitos Park and Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, and the reopening of the Goleta Community Center. Next up for the Commission is Goleta’s first inclusive playground at Stow Grove Park.

The Parks and Recreation Commission consists of seven members. The Youth Commissioner is appointed for a two-year term. Six regular meetings are held per year and additional meetings may be held as needed.

If you are interested in helping the City of Goleta find ways to engage the community to participate in local government, then apply for the Public Engagement Youth Commissioner position. This seven-member body advises the City Council and staff on matters related to public engagement in City government and governance. The Commission has provided recommendations to the City Council on moving to evening-only meetings, directly electing the Mayor, and district elections.

Jessica Avila-Ruiz, former Public Engagement Youth Commissioner, said, “Applying for a Commission with the City of Goleta is a great way to network with other active citizens and familiarize yourself with the City’s inner systems. It’s an amazing opportunity to represent both your peers and your personal identity. If you’re a great listener and love to share ideas of your own with others, definitely consider applying!”

The Public Engagement Youth Commissioner vacancy will fill an unexpired portion of a term that ends September 2025. The Commission holds four regular meetings per year and may hold additional meetings as needed.

For both Commissions, applicants must be at least 15 years old and not more than 18 years old at the time of appointment. Compensation is $75 per meeting; the Youth Commissioner can choose to waive compensation to instead receive school or other educational or community service credit.

Applications for all open Board and Commission vacancies may be submitted online at www.cityofgoleta.org/boardscommissions. Applications are due by September 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. For additional information please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.