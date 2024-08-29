Frankie

Say hello to Frankie, the sweet and goofy, floppy eared 1 1/2 year old German Shepherd who desperately needs a loving forever home! Frankie came to us in March shutdown and scared, he has since blossomed and has really come out of his shell! We know shelter life is not for him, as he craves the warmth of a cozy home and the companionship of a family to call his own. Frankie likes to play fetch and play in the water or pool, especially if there are some ice cubes in it. Help Frankie find his happily ever after by spreading the word and sharing his story with friends and family. Together, we can make a difference in this precious pup’s life! If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will fill your life with joy and laughter, consider giving Frankie a chance. Who knows, he might just be the missing piece in your family puzzle! Help make Frankie’s dream come true and show him that he is deserving of all the love and happiness in the world.

Ertuv

Ertuv is a lively and outgoing cat who’s always ready to make new friends. He absolutely loves being petted and will soak up all the attention you can give him. Brushing time is another favorite of his, and he’ll happily lean into the brush, enjoying every moment. When you visit Ertuv in the run, you’ll quickly see that shy is not in his vocabulary — he’ll be right there to greet you with enthusiasm! If you’re looking for a confident, affectionate companion who’s full of personality, Ertuv is the perfect match for you!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Sasha

Sasha a k a Sasha Fierce is the leader of the pack. Weighing in at 2.7 pounds she is the largest in the litter. Sasha is curious and always ready for fun! Her steel blue eyes will captivate you and her playfully personality will warm your heart. Sasha is a poodle/terrier/Chihuahua mix, who is only 14 weeks old!

For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118. To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations.

Spark Animal Rescue Plea for help!

We are currently seeking a commercial industrial property in Goleta or Santa Barbara. Our ideal space includes either two buildings, each with a minimum of 1,000 square feet, or one larger building of at least 3,000 square feet, along with sufficient yard space and parking.

If you are aware of any available properties, we would appreciate your assistance. Your support is essential to our mission of caring for countless animals.

Thank you for your continued partnership.

Meet the Pups

Join us for some furry fun on Saturday, August 31, from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at Petco Santa Barbara in the Five Points shopping center! Come meet the cutest pups around—we’re pretty sure you’ll fall head over heels for one of these adorable little ones who are ready to find their forever homes!

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

