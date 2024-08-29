One-Way Reversing Traffic Control on State Route 192 Begins Tuesday, September 2 for Storm Damage Repair

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – One-way reversing traffic control on a section of State Route 192 near Parma Park will begin Tuesday, September 3 through Friday, September 13 for storm damage repair work. Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4pm.

A full closure of SR 192 will then begin on Monday, September 16 between Alamar Avenue and Highway 144 to continue this storm damage repair project. This full closure is expected to be in effect for approximately 5 weeks.

Heavy spring rains caused a slipout resulting in the need to construct a retaining wall in this location. Due to the narrow roadway and steep terrain, the equipment required for this construction will require the full use of the roadway.

Detour and directional signs will be in place to alert the traveling public and local residents.

Travelers heading westbound on SR 192/Sycamore Canyon Road:

Turn left onto Hwy. 144/Sycamore Canyon Road. At the roundabout, take the North Salinas Street turnoff. Take northbound Hwy. 101. Exit Las Positas Road and turn right and continue to SR 192/Foothill Rd.

Travelers heading eastbound on SR 192/Foothill Rd:

Turn right onto Alamar Avenue. Turn right onto State Street. Turn left onto Las Positas. Take southbound Hwy. 101. Exit Hot Springs Road and turn left. At the roundabout, continue northbound onto Hot Springs Road. Turn left onto Sycamore Canyon Road and continue to SR 192/Sycamore Canyon Road.

The contractor for this $3.8 million project is Security Paving Company, Inc. of Westlake Village, CA.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/