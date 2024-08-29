SBPD Holding DUI Checkpoint & DUI Patrols During Labor Day Weekend

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 29, 2024

On Saturday, August 31st, 2024, the Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 5 PM to 1 AM at an undisclosed location. Additionally, officers will be on patrol in the city throughout the entire holiday weekend, specifically looking for impaired drivers.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” SBPD Traffic Officer Shull said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

The Santa Barbara Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.