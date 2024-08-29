Third Annual “Sip and Support” Fundraiser for Angels Foster Care

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, September 3, 2024 – Angels Foster Care will host its 3rd annual Sip and Support fundraiser on Thursday, October 17 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on the rooftop patio of Toyota of Santa Maria. Guests will be invited to mingle and learn more about Angels Foster Care. This year, a raffle prize drawing will be offered along with last year’s popular wine pull raffle, making it a fun, memorable evening.

Angels Foster Care Board member Teressa Johnes and Interim Executive Director Elizabeth Moss will serve as co-emcees of the event. Approximately 125 guests are expected to attend. Live music will be provided by local singer, songwriter, and guitarist Victor Valencia. Delicious local wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and appetizers will be served.

According to Angels Foster Care Board President, Lori Baur, money raised at the event will ensure Santa Maria Valley babies and toddlers who have suffered abuse or neglect will be, “nurtured and supported by loving Angels Foster Care families while they heal from the impacts of trauma faced so early in life.”

Event sponsors include Imerys, Orcutt Hills Dental Studio, Teressa and Chuck Johnes, Dignity Health, Dr. Jeff Hartleroad & Craig Haughey, Mechanics Bank, Allan Hancock College, Community Bank of Santa Maria, Montecito Bank & Trust, Wendy Teixeira, Dr. Castle Orthodontics, and CenCal Health.

The Sip and Support event planning committee includes Laureen Arcuri-Lazzaro, Lynette Dunn, Linda Gallegos (co-chair), Teressa Johnes (co-chair), Kelley Barragan, Jenn Malone, Kelly White O’Neill, and Marlene Velazquez.

Since its inception in 2006, Angels Foster Care has placed 317 foster infants and toddlers in stable, loving homes and 159 of these children have been adopted into their Angels families. Angels Foster Care serves Santa Barbara County infants and toddlers from birth through age three, and their siblings up to age five, matching each foster child to a well-trained, loving foster family (aka resource family). Angels families offer children in foster care a safe, stable home until reunification with biological parents or adoption occurs. All proceeds from this event will support Angels Foster Care children and families.

To purchase tickets for $50 per person or for more information about Angels Foster Care please visit www.angelsfostercare.org/events or call 805-884-0012.