Wildflower Women Celebrates Grand Re-Opening After Year-Long Closure: Join Us in Los Olivos this Saturday

Los Olivos, CA – August 29, 2024 – Wildflower Women, a beloved local boutique in Los Olivos, is thrilled to announce its Grand Re-Opening Celebration on August 31st, 2024, from 10 AM to 5 PM. This celebration marks the return of Wildflower Women after a year-long closure, following the fall of a historic oak tree that significantly damaged the store.

The event promises to be a community celebration, filled with complimentary treats, live music, and special offers that embody the spirit of Los Olivos.

A Story of Resilience and Renewal

Over a year ago, a massive oak tree, a natural landmark in Los Olivos, fell and caused extensive damage to Wildflower Women. The unexpected event forced the store to close its doors and embark on a long rebuilding process. Now, after months of dedication and hard work, Wildflower is ready to reopen, stronger and more beautiful than ever.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome back our community and share the new Wildflower Women with everyone,” said Amber Lease, owner of Wildflower Women. “This re-opening is not just about our store, but about celebrating the resilience and support of the Los Olivos community. We’re grateful to everyone who stood by us during this challenging time.”

Event Highlights

The Grand Re-Opening Celebration will feature an array of activities and offerings for attendees, including:

– Complimentary Beverages: Enjoy a glass of Frozé or savor our 2022 Amber Star Rosé, both perfect companions for a sunny Los Olivos day.

– Gourmet Treats: Indulge in cupcakes from the local favorite, Enjoy Cupcakes, adding a sweet touch to the festivities.

– Live Music: From 12-3 PM, local artist Jineanne Coderre will provide a musical backdrop, creating the perfect ambiance for the celebration.

– Exclusive Offers: Customers will receive a free gift with any qualifying purchase of $250, while supplies last, as a token of appreciation for their continued support.