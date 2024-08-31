It gets to the point when even the most ludicrous of stunts is commonplace for Trump and his minions.

Case in point. Trump and his merry band of dimwits conjure up the idea, very publicly, to visit Arlington National Cemetery on the anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as honor the loss of 13 U.S. service members who died serving their country during that withdrawal. How? by illegally setting up a politically motivated campaign photo opportunity.

How was this possible? Trump campaign staff were made aware of strict federal laws which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds.

When confronted by a female service member working at the cemetery, is thugs pushed her aside and proceeded with their political activities … err … memorial service. But don’t take I word for it! Plenty of photo-op pics to be had with a simple googled search.

Since when does anyone who visits Arlington National Cemetery stand behind one of the many thousands of white gravestones and gives a big fake smile with a thumbs up? Who does that?

I’ll tell you who does that. An absolute disgrace of a human being and wannabe political figure, who also happens to be a draft dodging, convicted felon, is who does that.

Apparently, many of the families of those 13 fallen heroes gave their approval for Trump to visit the special location within the cemetery where their loved ones are buried, and with that I have no problem. It’s their right to give such permission, but no one has the right to break or even bend the decades old strict rules that are in place for visiting our National Cemetery. Not me, not you and certainly not a draft dodging criminal named Trump.

I have two uncles I never met, one on my mother’s side and one on my father’s side. Both killed in action during the Battle of the Bulge in late 1944 early 1945. Both are buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full honors.

I honor all those brave heroes who rest in peace within Arlington National Cemetery. I can only hope the vast majority of those heroes will turn upright again once the Orange haired conman’s photo opp desecration subsidies from their hallowed grounds.

To say that this circus clown act of Trump’s at our National Cemetery was appalling and disgraceful is an understatement.