Bilingual Community Concert Brings Joy to Santa Barbara

A bilingual community concert held in Santa Barbara Thursday evening had attendees moving and grooving to the beat of the music.

The event was hosted by Santa Barbara’s Bilingual Education Community, including McKinley Elementary, Adelante Charter School, Santa Barbara Unified, Carpinteria Unified, and Goleta Union School District.

“Last week’s concert was a true celebration of our community’s spirit and diversity. The energy, joy, and togetherness we experienced will resonate for a long time. This event exemplified what we can achieve when we unite with a shared vision, not only elevating our bilingual schools but also fostering a deep appreciation for biliteracy and multiculturalism,” said McKinley Principal Daisy Ochoa.

1,2,3 Andres had 150 attendees standing and dancing through interactive performances that invited audiences to sing, dance, and play along.

In addition to the concert, a community resource fair was held for those in attendance.

This was the first concert at Plaza Del Mar since its grand reopening earlier this month.

The concert could not have happened without the support of the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation First 5 Santa Barbara County, and CABE of Santa Barbara County.

“Music is a universal language. First 5 Santa Barbara County is so proud to be a partner in our younger students’ musical education and experience. Talk, Read, Sing, it changes everything!” said First 5 Executive Director Wendy Sims-Moten.

McKinley Elementary became SB Unified’s Dual Language Immersion School in 2020, allowing students to develop their bilingualism and biliteracy in Spanish and English.

“Learning to read and write in English and Spanish proficiently is a lifelong skill that not only creates opportunities for students throughout their adult lives but helps bridge communities through strong communication skills. Thursday night’s concert shows what is possible for our community when we celebrate and lift up our bilingual education community,” said SB Unified Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado.

The program helps promote bilingualism, biliteracy, academic excellence, and cross-cultural understanding.

After McKinley, Dual Language Immersion students can continue to hone their skills at Santa Barbara Junior High.

To learn more about SB Unified’s Dual Language Immersion program, click here.