Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Stirling Nix-Bradley and his wife Rose of Soul Bites are known for their great southern food, entertainment space for local art, live music, comedy shows, and is the only Black-owned venue in Santa Barbara hosting inclusive events open to all members of the community. They have created a unique and vibrant location that generously host’s a multitude of artists and makers and blends authentic southern food culture with Santa Barbara’s bohemian arts scene.

Stirling and Rose have experienced what many businesses have this summer and are asking the community for their support to raise $30,000 so they can continue cooking amazing food and maintaining a creative community based entertainment space open to everyone, everyday.

With support and cooperation from their landlord and internal changes in promotion and business strategy, Stirling intends to keep the doors open and continue serving the community for years to come.

Beginning Monday, September 2nd at 11am Soul Bites is hosting a series of events to raise $30,000 by September 15th. They will post event announcements on their social media and website as events are scheduled. Donations can also be made to their GoFundMe page here.

What: Two weeks of shows and activities are being scheduled – art shows, dance performances, live music, and more. Check out this calendar for more info. Great food is available daily from 11am to 10pm. For events there will be a suggested door donation of $5.

Why: Keep Soul Bites in the community providing space for creative expression and the only place for authentic southern food in Santa Barbara.