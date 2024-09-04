Resilient Communities Begin with Everyday Disaster Preparedness

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – As September begins, Santa Barbara County has already seen its fair share of emergencies this year, including significant storms and flooding during the winter season, earthquakes, and very recently the Lake Fire. During National Preparedness Month, recognized annually in September, every community member is encouraged to take a few steps towards being better prepared for the next disaster.

“The County Office of Emergency Management works daily with community partners to plan and prepare for a variety of disasters,” said Director of the Office of Emergency Management Kelly Hubbard. “We know the value of early preparation in ensuring coordinated and timely response to our community needs and in September we ask our community to look closely at their personal, family, and community needs and do their own planning for disasters.”

Whether you are someone with a well-planned evacuation route, go-bag, and family communication plan or you’re focusing on disaster preparedness for the first time, there is something everyone can do to be better ready for emergencies.

Make or Update Your Disaster Plan : Creating a disaster plan is as easy as having a conversation with your household about what you will do before, during, and after an emergency. Having discussions will empower your family to take control of their safety and survival during a disaster.

: Creating a disaster plan is as easy as having a conversation with your household about what you will do before, during, and after an emergency. Having discussions will empower your family to take control of their safety and survival during a disaster. Build or Refresh Your Disaster Supply Kit : Tailor your disaster supply kit to your household. Be sure to include basic items your household may need as well as any items for household members with medical needs or comfort items for kids. Make it an activity with your loved ones and see how many items you can find around your home and place in a bin in five minutes.

: Tailor your disaster supply kit to your household. Be sure to include basic items your household may need as well as any items for household members with medical needs or comfort items for kids. Make it an activity with your loved ones and see how many items you can find around your home and place in a bin in five minutes. Make Sure Your Pets Are Included : Although we can’t talk through our family’s emergency plan with our pets, it is still important to include them in your planning. Remember to plan for your large animals, including transportation and sheltering in the event of an evacuation.

: Although we can’t talk through our family’s emergency plan with our pets, it is still important to include them in your planning. Remember to plan for your large animals, including transportation and sheltering in the event of an evacuation. Meet Your Neighbors: During a disaster, knowing your neighbors and any special considerations they may have can be lifesaving.

During a disaster, knowing your neighbors and any special considerations they may have can be lifesaving. Sign Up For ReadySBC Alerts or Update Your Contact Information : To receive these emergency notifications from the County, you must sign up for alerts. If you’re already signed up, confirm or update your account information this month. Be sure to spell out your entire street address, this is a common reason that community members don’t receive alerts. If we can’t reach you, we can’t alert you.

: To receive these emergency notifications from the County, you must sign up for alerts. If you’re already signed up, confirm or update your account information this month. Be sure to spell out your entire street address, this is a common reason that community members don’t receive alerts. If we can’t reach you, we can’t alert you. Get Familiar With ReadySBC.org : Learn more about local hazards and how to best prepare for yourself and your loved ones.

Learn more about local hazards and how to best prepare for yourself and your loved ones. Follow the County Office of Emergency Management on social media: During National Preparedness Month, we’ll be sharing information about preparing for specific types of emergencies. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook at @SBCountyOEM.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is responsible for the coordination of mitigation, preparedness, planning, response, and recovery activities related to county-wide emergencies and disasters. The OEM collaborates with public safety officials, city officials, and non-governmental partners throughout the year to increase preparedness and build resiliency throughout Santa Barbara County.