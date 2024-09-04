Do you remember how much better the U.S. and the world were during the four years Donald Trump was president? Nationally and worldwide, they were much better than they are now. After only three years of Joe Biden/Kamala Harris, thing are out of control and chaos breeds everywhere with their weak leadership.

November 5, 2024, is your chance to return to the bright future by electing Donald Trump our next president. Not more Biden chaos by electing Kamala Harris. Can you see her leading the U.S. Army? Would the Chinese or Iranians take her serious? No!

Vote Trump-Vance for U.S. leadership and world respect.