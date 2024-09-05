6th Annual Santa Barbara County Farm Day Attracts Over 6,500 Attendees

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The 6th Annual Santa Barbara County Farm Day drew over 6,500 visitors according to Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG), the nonprofit organization that puts on Farm Day each year. This marks the highest attendance since Santa Barbara County Farm Day began. Farm Day took place on August 24 at 16 locations in Santa Maria and central Santa Barbara County.

“From everyone at Team SEEAG, I want to express our gratitude for all the agricultural participants who put in countless hours to make Farm Day a success, and for your dedication, and belief in our mission,” says Caitlin Paulus-Case, SEEAG executive director. “Thank you to our nearly 100 FAA student volunteers from Pioneer Valley High School and Lompoc High School who helped attendees at our Farm Day locations.”

Farm Day enables community members to learn about food production. “It is an opportunity to gain a new appreciation for all of the work that goes into growing, harvesting and transporting produce to stores so we have food to eat,” says Paulus-Case.

SEEAG conducts educational programs at schools and farms, teaching young students about the farm origins of their food. Older students learn about career opportunities in agriculture. Programs reach students in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Plans are underway to expand the Farm Day experience with year-round programs for all ages. For more information about SEEAG, go to www.SEEAG.org.

SEEAG’s 12th Annual Ventura County Farm Day is scheduled for November 2. Details are available at https://venturacountyfarmday.com.