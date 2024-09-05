Eric Gordon, Local Businessman, Announces Run for Goleta City Council, District 4

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, California – Eric Gordon, a long-time resident and small business owner of Goleta, announced today that he is running for City Council, District-4 in the upcoming elections to be held November 5, 2024.

Eric began working in Goleta in 1994 and later married his wife, a long-term Goleta residence since 1967. Together they built a life and businesses here.

Educated in architecture, structural engineering, construction management, and commercial photography; Eric Gordon has worked in a number of different industries throughout his career. With the humility of a small business owner, dedicated husband and family man who knows he is fortunate to live here in the Goodland; Eric Gordon wants to bring Goleta back to basics. He has extensive experience in planning, building, and organizing groups of talented people to achieve a common objective, which he believes wil serve him well in his bid for City Councilor.

“I am excited to be running for City Councilor and look forward to working with the people of my district in Goleta, my neighbors and friends, to create a brighter future for our city.”

In his campaign, Eric will be focusing on key issues such as timely road maintenance, responsible housing, community events, creating a safer city and not raising taxes.

He will also be working to bring our small community together by pushing back against development and state growth mandates, which he believes wil help to improve the lives of al residents of Goleta.

More information about Eric Gordon’s candidacy and his plans for the future of Goleta can be found at gordon4goleta.com

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Eric Gordon, please contact Eric at gordon4goleta@gmail.com.