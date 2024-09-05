SBCC Football Preview

oming off a 4-6 season in 2023 and with an almost entirely new roster, the SBCC football team is embarking on a journey of discovery in 2024.

The Vaqueros will once again be competing against some of the toughest competition that JUCO football has to offer in the National-Northern Conference. In addition, the SBCC non-conference schedule includes traditional powerhouses Fullerton and Saddleback.

“You can’t take any weeks off. You’ve got to be up every week, all ten weeks,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos of the quality of competition that the Vaqueros will be facing. “If you don’t get up you’re going to struggle.”

SBCC had a young team last season and the roster is perhaps even younger this season, but the Vaqueros are fortunate that they return starting quarterback Will Doherty for his sophomore season.

Doherty passed for 1,944 yards last season with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. At 6’6” and 230 pounds Doherty has exceptional size and arm strength. The Vaqueros are hoping the lumps he took last season will pay dividends in 2024.

“It’s a similar schedule to last year so we know what the defense are going to do based off last year,” Doherty said. “The experience is huge for me because now I’m seeing it a second time around. It’s easier for me to make checks at the line, get everyone where they need to be and it’s just more comfortable for me and the offense.”

The SBCC passing game will also receive a major boost from the return of wide receiver Cam Green, who led the team with 432 receiving yards last season. Green is an explosive athlete, who averaged 16 yards per catch.

In addition several former standout local high school players, including Santa Barbara High’s Adrian Chavez, Dos Pueblos’ Nicolas Bitar, San Marcos’ Kyle Rivas and Bishop Diego’s Michael Hayes Jr. will suit up for SBCC this season.

Former Santa Barbara High quarterback Abel Renteria will grayshirt this season and former Dos Pueblos High quarterback Ryan Marsh will redshirt as both work their way back from injuries at the tail end of their high school careers.

“They’re all great guys and they’re good for this program,” Moropoulos said of the Santa Barbara area high school players that now call SBCC home.

SBCC will host Fullerton College in its season opener on Saturday, September 7 beginning at 6 p.m. The Hornets finished 10-1 last season and have been one of the best Community College football programs in the country over the past several seasons.