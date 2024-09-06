2024 BIPOC BLT Class 3 Press Release for 9.5.24- FINAL 9.6.24 Diversity Coalition SLO County Announces Class 3 of the BIPOC Board Leadership Training Program in Santa Maria, CA

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

San Luis Obispo, CA – September 5, 2024: The Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County (DCSLOC) is proud to announce the upcoming Class 3 of the BIPOC Board Leadership Training Program, set to take place on October 17 and 19, 2024, in Santa Maria, CA. This innovative program, launched in November 2023, is designed to empower Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) professionals by equipping them with essential board leadership skills and expanding their participation in the nonprofit sector.

Since its inception in May 2023 and the official launch of the first cohort in November 2023, the BIPOC Board Leadership Training Program has successfully empowered 26 BIPOC professionals, several of whom have been placed on nonprofit boards across San Luis Obispo and in Ventura Counties, with future placements planned in Northern Santa Barbara County. The program’s holistic curriculum covers key topics such as Nonprofit Governance, Strategic Leadership, Fundraising & Networking, and Nonprofit Finance. Graduates have gone on to take on pivotal roles within nonprofit organizations, driving inclusive leadership and fostering stronger community ties.

Dr. Cornel N. Morton, President of the DCSLOC Board, expressed his enthusiasm for the program’s growth: “The BIPOC Board Leadership Training Program is more than just a training initiative; it is a movement towards equitable representation in nonprofit leadership. We are thrilled to see our graduates stepping into key leadership positions and making a meaningful impact within their communities.”

In addition to the intensive training, the program provides Board Placement Assistance, offering direct coordination with nonprofits seeking to diversify their boards. As of this writing, 22 nonprofit organizations have registered for our Board Matching and Placement Assistance Services. This unique feature has been instrumental in ensuring that graduates not only complete the program with a wealth of knowledge but also transition into roles where they can apply their skills and contribute to the sector.

Rita Casaverde, Executive Director of DCSLOC, highlighted the broader vision of the program: “Our training serves as a strategic gateway for BIPOC professionals to enter and thrive in the nonprofit sector. By increasing representation at all levels of nonprofit leadership, we are fostering more inclusive and effective organizations that truly reflect the diversity of the communities they serve.”

We are excited to partner with The Fund for Santa Barbara and bring Class 3 to the City of Santa Maria. This partnership plays a pivotal role in reaching and empowering BIPOC professionals across both San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara Counties. This collaboration not only strengthens the program’s reach but also enhances the ability to create meaningful connections and opportunities for BIPOC professionals in the broader nonprofit sector.

The program has already received resounding praise from both participants and nonprofit organizations. Mario Espinoza-Kulick, MA, PhD, an alum of the program and current Ethnic Studies Faculty at Cuesta College, shared, “I am grateful to have been part of the inaugural cohort of the BIPOC Board Leadership Training program. The Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County has thoughtfully built relationships with various organizations serving our communities in the region. Events like the Fall 2024 mixer created the connections with R.A.C.E. Matters San Luis Obispo that led to my joining the Board and taking on the role of Board Secretary.”

Nonprofits that have benefited from the program are equally enthusiastic. Preston Allen, Board President of R.A.C.E. Matters, emphasized, “The Diversity Coalition’s BIPOC Leadership Training graduates and matching services bring together diverse and qualified board candidates from our county who have the strong skills that we need to add to the composition of our board. This program has been pivotal in our efforts to ensure representation and inclusion within our organization.”

As the program prepares to welcome its third class, DCSLOC remains committed to its mission of driving diversity, equity, and inclusion in nonprofit leadership. Registration for Class 3 is now open, with limited partial scholarships available.

For more information on the BIPOC Board Leadership Training Program and to register, please visit diversityslo.org/training.