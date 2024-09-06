CIMWI to Benefit from 2024 Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival, Sept. 14 & 15

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) — Eager supporters of an ocean-aligned cause, Santa Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival has announced the 2024 festival will benefit Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI). Every year, SB Sea Glass Festival selects a nonprofit connected to the ocean to support with a portion of every ticket sold.

Tickets are available online for single or multi-day passes for this year’s event on Sept. 14 and 15 at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, 150 N Kellogg Ave. The annual gathering coalesces around passionate collectors and talented artists brought together by imagination, education and a fascination with the finds on our awe-inspiring coastline.

“CIMWI is a tremendous organization that serves a really important role in the community,” said Karen Clark, Festival Art Director. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen in recent weeks that marine mammals and sea life have been sick on our beaches, and CIMWI is the hard-working nonprofit behind so many rescues. They deserve the support of all ocean and beach lovers.”

In 2023, victims of the fires in LaHaina, Hawaii, were supported with festival proceeds.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Treasure Contest — Bring your finest sea glass finds for a judged competition

—Wire wrapping, Sea Glass Bracelets, and Boho Wall-Hanging hands-on workshops Knowledge Sharing — Expert speakers — Mary T. McCarthy and Joy Fry — will share their knowledge and help you identify the origin of your sea glass

— The handcrafted marketplace promises precious treasures, dazzling jewelry and artwork available only from ocean artisans New Merchandise — Check out collectors items like T-shirts, totes and the Sea Glass & Ocean Treasures from Around the World 2024 Calendar, featuring unique pieces discovered all over the globe

Festival hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The venue is the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, located at 150 N. Kellogg Ave.

Admission is $7 for adults and free for those under 12-years old. Two-day passes are $12. Early admission is $15. Parking is free.

For complete details or for presale tickets, visit https://www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/.