Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Announces Appointment of Three Directors to Board

Santa Barbara, CA – 9/6/24 – Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara (GIGSB) is excited to announce the appointment of three esteemed professionals to its Board of Directors: Jill Agonias, a prominent Santa Barbara real estate agent and founder of Sol Seek Yoga; Stuart Birdt, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Cresset; and Helene Keech, Head of Communications at Old Navy.

These new board members bring a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to empowering girls and women in our community. Their addition comes at a pivotal time as GIGSB embarks on an ambitious expansion to enhance its community initiatives and broaden its impact throughout Santa Barbara County.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jill, Stuart, and Helene to our Board of Directors,” said Cydney Justman, Executive Director of GIGSB. “Their expertise and passion for our mission will greatly strengthen our efforts to support girls in overcoming the challenges they face and achieving their full potential.”

The new board members are poised to bring fresh perspectives and valuable skills to GIGSB. Helene Keech, in particular, expressed her enthusiasm about using her background in marketing and communications to advance GIGSB’s initiatives. Paul Portney, Chair of the Board, highlighted that these appointments will further GIGSB’s mission of inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and its programs, please visit girlsincsb.org.