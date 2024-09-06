Lompoc Library Introduces New Privacy Pod for Meetings and Business

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, September 5, 2024 – The Lompoc Public Library is pleased to now offer a privacy pod for virtual meetings and business requiring a quiet workspace.

The privacy pod, acquired through a grant from the California State Library, was installed in a remote area in the back of the main branch library on North Avenue and is ready for use by members of the public needing a private space to work, study, meet, or make telehealth calls. The pod is mostly, but not entirely, soundproof.



The pod can be reserved by adults ages 18 and older for either one- or two-hour increments, twice a week, during open library hours. The pod accommodates up to two people at a time and is wheelchair accessible.

Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl said the public often requests private meeting space, and this pod enables some of that function.

“With this new privacy pod that can accommodate up to two people, Lompoc residents now have a private option at the library. The pod has already been used for doctor phone calls, a Zoom meeting between an attorney and their client, several private business calls, and a job interview. We are happy to expand our library services to include this latest feature of a privacy pod,” Bleyl said.

The privacy pod can be borrowed by any patron over 18 with a library card who is in good standing with the library. Those wanting to reserve the pod should contact the library at 805-875-8775, or may inquire in-person at the library’s main branch.

In addition to the privacy pod, the Lompoc Library has installed an updated interactive play and learning wall in the youth section of the library. This update to the existing play wall in the Dick DeWees Early Learning Center includes educational, sensory toys that help babies and toddlers practice fine motor skills such as latches and buckles.

The Lompoc Public Library System

The Lompoc Public Library System has been serving the Lompoc Valley for more than 100 years. The Lompoc Public Library System engages, empowers, and enriches our community.

The library is committed to bringing quality programming and educational opportunities to people of all ages. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit us online at cityoflompoc.com/library.