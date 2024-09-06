Santa Barbara County Fire Department to Commemorate the 23rd Anniversary of September 11

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – As we approach the 23rd anniversary of September 11, 2001, we take a moment to reflect on a day that profoundly reshaped our nation’s history. The tragedy of that day continues to affect countless lives, and we remain committed to honoring those who were lost and those who continue to feel the impact.

On September 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will observe a moment of silence and lower the flag at all 16 of our stations, including our Headquarters. This solemn act serves to remember the lives lost and to recognize the enduring grief of families, friends, and communities. We invite the public to join us at any of our fire stations, or at Headquarters, to stand in unity and remembrance.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sincerely appreciates the community’s support and presence during this significant commemoration.