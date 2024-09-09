IVCSD Kicks Off Sustainable Move-In Season in Isla Vista

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Following a successful and more sustainable move-out season, the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is gearing up for this year’s move-in with renewed dedication to sustainability and community support.

As part of these efforts, IVCSD is hosting the second annual Move-In Sale on September 16th and 17th, from 11am-5pm at 389 South Los Carneros Road. This event offers residents an opportunity to shop for affordable, secondhand items that were carefully collected and sorted during this year’s move-out period. Shoppers can expect to find everything from couches, tables, and desks to kitchenware, electronics, and much more. Click here to learn more.

This initiative builds on the success of UCSB’s annual GIVE Benefit Sale, which plays a key role in reducing waste during move-out. Unsold items from the GIVE Sale are collected by IVCSD and made available again during the Move-In Sale, ensuring that valuable resources are recirculated within our community rather than ending up in landfills.

The District’s commitment to sustainability is ongoing and extends past these seasonal events. IVCSD provides ongoing services including beautification which includes trash pickup, free unwanted item pickup, and free composting to foster a greener Isla Vista. Additionally, IVCSD provides year-round guidance on sustainable living, helping residents make eco-friendly choices with access to local resources and curated shopping lists. This support ensures that sustainability remains a priority throughout the entire year, not just during move-in and move-out seasons.

New and returning residents are encouraged to take advantage of the wide range of move-in resources available on IVCSD’s dedicated Move-In 2024 webpage. The webpage highlights sustainable furniture options, renter resources, and waste disposal guidelines. It also includes tips for sustainable living, food distribution details, and information on local utilities and transportation.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is Isla Vista’s first broad based local government, achieving 47 years of community advocacy for self governance. The IVCSD is empowered to provide eight critical services including public safety, housing mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission. The Board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UC Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara.