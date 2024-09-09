League of Women Voters to Host Voter Education and Registration Event at the Santa Barbara Public Library

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — On Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, from 10 am – 2 pm, volunteers from the League of Women Voters and Library support groups will be present at Santa Barbara’s Central Library to engage with the community and provide essential voter information for National Voter Registration Day.

This initiative aims to educate local voters ahead of the upcoming Presidential Election in November 2024. Volunteers will offer detailed information about the Candidate Forums organized by the League, which feature candidates for races in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Goleta. As well as their upcoming webinar discussion of “Pros and Cons” for the state and local ballot measures on October 9th at 5:00 pm via Zoom. The Santa Barbara League of Women Voters participates in the state’s “Vote 411” with customized information about candidates and ballot measures.

League of Women Voters member Vicki Allen shared, “The League of Women Voters is dedicated to fostering civic engagement. With the Reader. Voter. Ready. Campaign, backed by the American Library Association, we aim to empower our community to make informed decisions.”

Additionally, the League of Women Voters and volunteers will assist community members in verifying and updating their voter registration status to ensure accuracy. To further support voter participation and accessibility, Voter Registration Guides will be distributed in both English and Spanish at the participating library branches and through the Library on the Go Van.

Furthermore, LWVSB is supporting the City of Santa Barbara’s sales tax measure, Measure I, the proposed “half-cent tax” that would increase the sales and use tax from 8.75% to 9.25%. This Measure is crucial for enabling the City of Santa Barbara to continue providing essential services, including maintaining vital library services at the Central and Eastside Libraries.

As part of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation’s commitment to Library advocacy and supporting essential community services, the Foundation proudly endorses Measure I as well.

Executive Director Lauren Trujillo emphasizes the importance of local support, stating, “By passing Measure I at the city level, we ensure that a greater portion of every dollar spent remains in Santa Barbara to maintain and bolster critical Library services.”

And, don’t miss the League of Women Voters booth at the Michael Towbes Library Plaza Opening on November 3rd from 12-4 pm, taking the opportunity to get the vote out one more time before the election.

For information on how to support the Library visit sblibraryfoundation.org or call (805) 689-2448

For more voter information, please visit lwvsantabarbara.org or call (805) 965-2422.

For more information on Measure I, please visit https://santabarbaraca.gov/government/city-hall/elections