SANTA BARBARA, Calif (September 9, 2024) — Blood donors can cross ‘save lives’ and ‘find a Halloween costume’ off their to-do list. Vitalant is rewarding all blood donors September 15 through October 5 with a spooktacular free ‘Instant Halloween Costume’ T-shirt.

Not having a robust blood supply can be a scary situation. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. This could be a little girl in the ICU or a mother with Stage 3 leukemia. September is National Preparedness Month. It’s the blood on hospital shelves that helps save lives when emergency strikes.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O are needed every day to replenish what is used to help patients. In an emergency, O-negative is crucial when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type, and O-positive can help anyone with Rh-positive blood.

September 15 through October 5, all donors who make an appointment through the Vitalant app and donate will be automatically receive an ‘Instant Halloween Costume’ T-shirt, redeemable through the online Donor Rewards program.

Download the Vitalant app to make an appointment, review recently updated eligibility requirements at vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Recent changes by the FDA now allow over 60% of the population to donate blood.

Select Upcoming Santa Barbara County Blood Drives

Sunday, September 15, Valley of Flowers ½ Century Club, Lompoc, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Thursday, September 19, Taylor Farms, Guadalupe, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, September 22, Los Alamos Men’s Club, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Monday, September 23, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Goleta, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Wednesday, September 25, Veterans Memorial Building, Solvang, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thursday, September 26, Albertson’s Buellton, 2:30 – 6:30 PM

Sunday, September 29, Goleta Lemon Festival, 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Donors can also give at the Vitalant Santa Barbara donation center at 4213 State Street, or in Santa Maria at 1770 Broadway.

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent)) is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.