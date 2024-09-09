Santa Barbara Public Library’s Annual Library Card Design Contest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 9, 2024

The Santa Barbara Public Library invites local artists of all ages to participate in our annual Library Card Design Contest. Celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month by creating a work of art with the theme of libraries or reading for a chance to be featured on a limited-edition SBPL Library Card. After the works have been submitted, the public will vote for their favorite cards from three age group categories: Youth (12 and under), Teen (13-17), and Adult (18 and over).

Winning designs will be announced on November 3 at Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation’s Plaza Palooza — an event in celebration of the Michael Towbes Library Plaza Grand Opening. One winning design will be selected from each age category. Winners will receive a $100 gift certificate to Art Essentials courtesy of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.

The deadline for submissions is September 20.

Submit your request via the Online Library Card Design Contest Form or in person at any open SBPL location. Public voting will take place from September 22.

Submission Guidelines

One entry per contestant

Contestant must be an SBPL card holder

All photos and/or illustrations must be original works created by you

The Santa Barbara Public Library is granted the right to reproduce your work on a Library card when you submit

Designs may be horizontal or vertical

Designs must incorporate the theme of reading and/or libraries

Words and numbers may only be incorporated as graphic elements

Submissions with incorrect spelling, grammar, or copyrighted images will be disqualified

Submissions may be any medium (illustration, pen, photography, etc.)

Computer-generated images are acceptable as long as they are original (no clip art)

Digital submissions should be 1050 x 639 pixels with a resolution of 300 dpi or higher

Do not include your name within the border of the image.

All entries must be submitted to the Santa Barbara Public Library or digitally.

Finalists will be selected at the library’s discretion. If a submission received in a category is not deemed suitable, the library may choose not to submit it as a finalist.