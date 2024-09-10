South Coast Railroad Museum Relaunches Community Workdays

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – The South Coast Railroad Museum is excited to announce the return of its Community Workdays, a beloved tradition that invites local volunteers to help maintain the museum’s grounds, exhibits, and the iconic Goleta Short Line. After several years on hiatus, the museum will now host these events quarterly, with the first Community Workday scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

This event is open to all ages and skill levels. Volunteers will take part in various tasks, including grounds maintenance, cleaning, and light repair work around the depot and exhibits. It’s an excellent opportunity to give back to the community, support the preservation of Goleta’s railroad history, and enjoy a hands-on experience at the historic Goleta Depot.

Special Invitation to Companies, Service Clubs, and Community Groups

The museum especially welcomes service clubs, companies, and community groups to participate. Volunteers are encouraged to wear logo-branded shirts to represent their organizations. It’s a great way for businesses and service clubs to show their support for the community while working together on a meaningful project.

Volunteer Tips:

Wear clothing you don’t mind getting dirty.

Closed-toed shoes are required for safety.

Bring gloves and sunscreen if you have them.

Limited parking is available in the shared lot with the Stow House, next to the fire station, and at the entrance to the museum grounds. Carpooling is encouraged to help reduce congestion.

In appreciation of their efforts, all volunteers will enjoy lunch after the workday concludes. Lunch will be provided by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, ensuring a delicious meal for everyone who lends a hand. Additionally, volunteers will receive a complimentary ticket to ride the Goleta Short Line, the museum’s beloved miniature train, after lunch!

How to Get Involved:

To participate, please sign up through our volunteer page at goletadepot.org/volunteer. By signing up, you’ll also be kept informed about future volunteer opportunities at the museum.

“We’re thrilled to bring back these workdays and look forward to welcoming everyone—whether you’re an individual, a service club, or a local business team,” said Chris Roybal, President of the South Coast Railroad Museum Board of Trustees. “This is a chance for the community to come together and help preserve an important piece of Goleta’s history while having fun.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time: 9 AM – 12 Noon (Lunch to follow)

Location: South Coast Railroad Museum, 300 North Los Carneros Road, Goleta, CA 93117

Sign Up: goletadepot.org/volunteer

For more information, please visit goletadepot.org or contact the museum at (805) 964-3540.

About the South Coast Railroad Museum

The South Coast Railroad Museum, located at the Historic Goleta Depot, is dedicated to preserving the rich railroad history of the Goleta Valley and greater Santa Barbara area. The museum offers a variety of exhibits, including the Goleta Short Line miniature train, and serves as a community hub for events, education, and family-friendly activities.