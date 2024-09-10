Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Vikings of Solvang, a social and philanthropic organization known for their commitment to community service and healthcare initiatives are proud to announce their upcoming Community Blood Drive. This crucial, life-saving event is set for September 25th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA.

This blood drive represents a vital opportunity for the community to come together and provide much-needed support to local hospitals facing ongoing blood supply shortages. The Vikings of Solvang, with their long-standing tradition of giving back, see this event as an essential part of their mission to offer critical medical assistance to those in need.

“Every drop counts,” said Larry Humburger, Chief of the Vikings of Solvang. “As the demand for blood in our local hospitals remains high, we urge our friends, neighbors, and fellow community members to join us in making a significant, life-saving impact.”

All eligible donors aged 18 and older are strongly encouraged to participate. Whether you’re a first-time donor or a seasoned contributor, your donation could save up to three lives. The donation process is simple and safe. Plus, all participants will receive a $25 voucher, redeemable that same night or the following day at participating local restaurants and bakeries, courtesy of the Vikings of Solvang.

“Bring a friend, donate together, and enjoy a meal on us afterward!” said Kim Jensen, the Vikings’ Blood Drive Co-Chairman. “This initiative thrives on the generosity of the Santa Ynez Valley community, and our dinner voucher is our way of saying thank you for your support—and for giving the gift of life to those in need.”

Event Details:

Date: September 25th

Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Location: Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA

How to Participate:

Pre-register: Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged to reduce wait times. Visit www.donors.vitalant.org and enter blood drive code 1081 to schedule your donation time.

Bring ID: Please bring a photo ID and be sure to hydrate before donating.

The Vikings of Solvang have partnered with Vitalant Blood Donation to ensure the drive is conducted safely and efficiently, with all necessary health protocols in place.

The Vikings of Solvang is a social and philanthropic organization committed to advancing the wellbeing of Santa Barbara County citizens through medical assistance and volunteerism. By addressing the medical needs of individuals and supporting healthcare organizations, the Vikings strive to uplift the community. Since its founding in 1974, the Vikings of Solvang has provided over $3 million in medical aid. With members covering all operating costs, every dollar donated goes directly to helping those in need.

For more information about the Vikings of Solvang Blood Drive, please contact Kim Jensen at 805-266-8768.

Join the Vikings of Solvang on September 25th and become a hero in your community. Your blood donation can help save lives.