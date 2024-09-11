Maybe you missed the humor on page seven of the paper of August 29. In the CAP (Climate Action Plan) 2030 article a climate change alarmist decreed “July was California’s hottest month on record,” printed adjacent to the Refugio Fire story quoting that firefighting was “assisted by the lowest August temperatures in 34 years.” Brilliant how nature works.

I have to agree with Supervisor Steve Lavagnino about climate change rhetoric. The 2015 goal went upside down, and 2030 goals will probably fail as well. Meanwhile, county officials want our pollution to just be transferred to other locations across the planet. Zero-emission electric cars are proving to be the most toxic inventions in history. Between accelerated tire wear (rubber particulates), the fossil fuels required to mine the necessary components, heavy metal toxicity and landfilling old batteries, you can’t have a much worse environmental result.

Luckily, the climate change hysteria prevents our representatives from having to worry about really important issues.