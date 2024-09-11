The heat wave has come and gone, and fall is almost in the air. This also marks the fifth summer since the pandemic closed off eight blocks of State Street. Not much has changed. Lots of dedicated and talented folks have, as volunteers, endured lengthy meetings and countless presentations in an effort to reimagine the downtown of Santa Barbara. A generous amount of taxpayer funds have been expended in this effort as well. This is no easy task, as planning for changes in a built-out historical district is bound to be controversial. Property values, in the meantime, have been negatively affected and rents are commanding levels far below surrounding business areas. Public safety is somewhat hampered by the closure. Not desirable results.

In the meantime, an outside group has launched a spirited campaign to “Save the Promenade!” Currently, however, there is no “Promenade,” only a closed street where pedestrians move along the sidewalks and free-range wheeled vehicles dominate the pavement. Bicycles have been demonized in a city that has created millions of dollars’ worth of cycling infrastructure. Where is the balance? Someday, perhaps, the utopian notion of a “car-free” city center may come to fruition, but there are many factors to consider. Circulation, engineering, economics, and universal accessibility are currently lacking. The present state of State is the result of a temporary declaration, and not a calculated plan.

State Street remains one of the more famous walking streets in the world and is still the #1 visited spot in Santa Barbara. Our historic district exists thanks to meticulous and deliberate planning.

The continued closure of State Street and the ongoing planning process are unrelated. Re-opening, cleaning, and improving the lighting on those downtown blocks does not preclude the Master Plan’s eventual completion and might just help spur economic recovery. Let’s get to work on the street, ditch the K-rail barriers, and invite everyone back downtown.