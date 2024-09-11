State Route 246 Lane Closure in Solvang Begins Monday, September 16 for Sewer Main Work

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers on State Route 246 near Entrance Road in Solvang will encounter one-way reversing traffic control beginning Monday, September 16.

This traffic control on a one-quarter mile section of SR 246 near Entrance Road will take place Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm and on Friday from 9 am to 1 pm. Work is expected to be complete on Friday, September 27.

This lane closure will allow Caltrans to make improvements on an existing sewer main in the shoulder of SR 246.

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

Travelers are encouraged to be aware of electronic message boards, flaggers and all highway workers within this work zone.

The contractor for this $80,000 project is Tierra Contracting of Goleta, CA.

