I try to be objective, though I do favor a certain presidential candidate, I can’t predict what that person will do in the future. Some people however are prognosticators, or more like political astrologers, predicting the future actions of a candidate. Let’s look at the records of each candidate and past accomplishments.

The state of affairs during the Trump administration, wars, economy, terrorists threats were all on the positive side. In addition, he left office and now is running again. This seems to say from past experience he is not only not a dictator as some on the left spin him, but a viable alternative in a democratic republic where different viewpoints were a guaranteed right and were once respected, even by one’s rival, while not agreed upon.

We must also look at Kamala Harris’s terms as an officeholder. While a D.A. She did in fact advocate defunding police, releasing felons, not prosecuting many cases, that found the suspects repeatedly arrested and released in what was once the most beautiful of West Coast cities and is now a crime-ridden shadow of itself. How is today’s economy? High inflation and record national and credit card debt. Wars, oh, by proxy we have our feet on two continents. Is the homeless crisis better? No, but we’ve added a million to the dilemma by opening our borders.

Many people don’t read both liberal and conservative news and don’t see what is not published or spun in a different angle. They are unaware of the problems at large and are under false impressions of a one-sided press. Many allegations of that press have been debunked but not published.

Jerry Roberts is one of these people who somehow can see into the future, but in reality he can only describe the thoughts of his overstimulated mind, the delusional chaos of his “what if” mind that has no base in real fact, is neither objective nor real. So when you read his words, please, first look objectively at records and do it by reading policy, documented history, and news from both conservative and liberal sources.

Never has the fourth estate had such a biased and unrealistic portrayal of the conservative candidate. And Jerry Roberts predictions are based on that very disinformation.