SANTA BARBARA, September 3, 2024 – Sew Santa Barbara has announced its Grand Opening on Saturday, September 21, 2024. The new store is the area’s only authorized BERNINA dealer between the San Fernando Valley area in Los Angeles and Santa Maria, California. BERNINA sewing machines have long been considered the premier sewing machine brand. The store’s owner, Chantal Murphy, said “BERNINA has developed a very loyal following because of its exceptional quality. Since the closing of the long-time BERNINA store in Woodland Hills there has been a void that we’re hoping to help fill.”

The Sew Santa Barbara Grand Opening will be a chance to win prizes and get a sewing related gift. Sew Santa Barbara is offering special pricing on all BERNINA and bernette sewing machines and sergers (except for the new B 990) and free shipping on Horn of America Cabinets through September 21st.

The new, top-of-the-line BERNINA 990 Sewing & Embroidery Machine launched in June 2024, will be on display as well as many other BERNINA and bernette (the sister brand) sewing machines and sergers, as well as accessories. A range of sewing furniture by Horn of America is also featured in the store. Other brands carried by Sew Santa Barbara include:

• OESD (stabilizers and notions)

• Isacord (embroidery thread)

• Aurifil (100% cotton thread)

• DMC (embroidery floss)

• Famore (scissors)

* Bohin (notions)

Sew Santa Barbara offers a selection of fabric, notions, patterns and books, and will be announcing classes for sewists of all levels and interests. The store will also offer designer fabric end stock. These fabrics could be silks, linens, lace, woolens, etc. and as end stock, will not be offered again. It will be an opportunity to make something truly unique and make every visit to the store a surprise.

In addition, the Goodland Wine Shop which is right next door will be offering special wines (such as Reisling and Gruner-Veltliner) and beers honoring BERNINA’s Swiss-German heritage. Customers can present a Sew-Santa Barbara business card to receive a special discount on September 21st only. The Goodland Wine Shop specializes in locally produced wines, beers, kombucha, and mead.

About

Sew Santa Barbara is a woman owned business. The guiding principles are value, sustainability, fun, creativity, and community. The sewing machines offered are high-quality, long-lasting machines at all price points. The selection of inventory is based on quality, and value. Classes will range from quilting to hand embroidery to garment making. Sewing is intertwined with textiles and fiber arts. As such, Sew Santa Barbara will offer space for community members to get together and mend, knit, spin yarn, or work on other projects. This is an opportunity to make new friends and learn from others within the textile community. For more information, go to the website at: www.sew-santabarbara.com.

Event Details

Date: September 21, 2024

Time: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Location: 4175 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Features: Prizes, Give-aways, Free-Motion Quilting and Ruler Work Demonstrations, Labyrinth Masquerade Ball Costumes Exhibit

Contact Info:

Name: Chantal Murphy

Position: Owner

Phone: (805) 576-7565

Email: chm@sew-santabarbara.com

Join us to celebrate a milestone in our journey and enjoy a day filled with surprises and delightful experiences. We look forward to welcoming you to Sew Santa Barbara and introducing you to our world of sewing and creativity.