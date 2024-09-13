Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara Announces Leadership Transitions

E. onja Brown

(Santa Barbara, CA) The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara is proud to announce that E. onja Brown will be stepping down as the Board of Directors, President to assume the role of Executive Director/CEO. Ms. Brown has been a driving force in the Committee for the past nine years, during which time she led the expansion of programs and services to better serve the community. Under her leadership, the celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday grew from a single day to an entire weekend of events and activities, engaging a broader audience and fostering deeper community connections.

During Ms. Brown’s tenure, the Committee’s Essay and Poetry Awards Program also expanded significantly, increasing the scholarship amounts awarded to students aged six through 18. This program has become a cornerstone of the Committee’s educational outreach, encouraging young people to explore Dr. King’s legacy through creative expression. Ms. Brown’s unwavering commitment to promoting the ideals of equality, justice, and community service has been evident in every aspect of her work, and she will undoubtedly continue to inspire and lead in her new role as Executive Director.

Isaac Garrett

Isaac Garrett will continue in his role as Vice President. Mr. Garrett has served alongside Ms. Brown for the past nine years, bringing his strong organizational skills and deep passion for social justice to the Committee’s work. He has been instrumental in organizing the Morning Program and Unity March as part of the MLK Jr. holiday celebrations, events which have grown in both size and impact under his guidance. His ongoing dedication to the mission of the Committee will remain a cornerstone of our efforts as we move forward.

Ms. Brown will be succeeded by the appointment of Gregory Freeland as its new President.Gregory Freeland, PhD is the Uyeno-Tseng Professor of Global Studies and Professor in the Department of Political Science for California Lutheran University. Interests are social movement studies, culture and politics in the United States, and International Politics. Classes taught include International Politics, Latin American Politics, and the Civil Rights Movement. Freeland has done faculty development seminars in Tunisia and Rwanda. Publications include Music and Black Community in Segregated North Carolina: “It’s all right…” (2023); co-editor of International Environmental Justice: Competing Claims and Perspectives (2013); Organized and led student travel seminars to Cuba and Jamaica and is currently involved in studying and researching music and politics. Former President of CAUSE Board of Directors and member of Santa Barbara City Living Wage Advisory Committee.

Currently serves on Board of Directors Martin Luther King, Jr. Santa Barbara Committee. Santa Barbara City Living Wage Advisory Committee. His involvement with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Santa Barbara Committee as a Board member has been instrumental in advancing the committee’s initiatives. In his new role as President, Freeland will lead the committee in its ongoing efforts to promote equality, justice, and community service in the spirit of Dr. King’s vision. Under his leadership, the committee aims to expand its reach and impact, ensuring that Dr. King’s legacy continues to inspire future generations.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Santa Barbara Committee is dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through community events, educational programs, and advocacy. The committee strives to foster a more just and equitable society in line with Dr. King’s legacy and principles.