Yes on Measure P

Santa Barbara City College is a great investment for our community. A higher percentage of local students attend SBCC than almost any community college anywhere. The college is a key driver of our local economy.

The Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association is committed to ensuring our community’s tax dollars are spent wisely. Measure P on this November’s ballot is a prudent investment in our community’s future that will address crucial building needs at Santa Barbara City College without raising taxes above what voters have already approved.

Importantly, Measure P includes strict fiscal accountability measures–including independent oversight, annual audits, and public spending disclosures–to ensure that funds are spent appropriately. The measure will qualify the college to receive tens of millions of dollars of state matching funds that will not be available in the future.

The Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association encourages a YES vote on Measure P. It will address long needed and crucial renovation and improvements at one of Santa Barbara’s most important institutions.