Dos Pueblos Captures First Win of the Season 38-7 Over Viewpoint of Calabasas

With the help of a strong run game led by Senior running back Kaleb Williams, the Dos Pueblos High football team came out on top for a convincing 38-7 victory against Viewpoint of Calabasas, Friday night at Scott O’Leary Stadium. .

A slow start to the game for both sides led to a 0-0 first quarter. Dos Pueblos ended the quarter having the ball and creeping into Patriot territory. The Chargers leaned on Williams early, who opened up the start of the second quarter with a 28 yard touchdown run.

On Viewpoint’s next possession, the Patriots were able to draw a flag for pass interference on a critical third down, giving them great field position on the Chargers’ 2-yard line. On the next play, Viewpoint stuffed it in with a Quarterback run, tying the game at 7-7.

On the ensuing possession Dos Pueblos couldn’t get much going, leading to a punt. Fortunately for Dos Pueblos, as the Patriots started their drive, the Quarterback fumbled the snap deep in their own territory. Dos Pueblos recovered with prime field position at the Patriots 8-yard line, which led to another Kaleb Williams touchdown to make the score 14-7 Dos Pueblos.

Right before halftime, Dos Pueblos was able to get one more drive going into Patriots’ territory. Junior Quarterback Drew Schultz connected with 6’2” Junior Wide Receiver Brady Walbridge down the sideline for a 32-yard reception, setting the Chargers up at the 2-yard line with time running out. The Chargers settled for a 25-yard field goal to give them a 17-7 lead at half.

A stifling Chargers’ defense came out flying in the second half. Not allowing any points from the Patriots for the remainder of the game. The Chargers relied on some bruising running from their running backs to run out the remainder of the game. Dos Pueblos was able to score on a 3-yard run from Kaleb Williams in the third quarter with 48 seconds left to make the score 24-7.

The Chargers also featured hard-nosed running backs such as Junior Deigo Chamu and Senior Travis Metcalf, who were able to stick it in the endzone for two more Charger touchdowns to put the nail in the coffin.

Dos Pueblos (1-3) will face Ventura (1-2) at home, who pushed past Camarillo by a score of 35-34 on Friday night.