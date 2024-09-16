Center Stage Theater Needs Emergency Repairs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Hello Center Stage Family!

WE NEED YOUR HELP! We have an air conditioning and soundboard emergency!The recent heat wave was a bit more than our AC could handle, and one of the motors was cooked!On top of that the soundboard heard it was time for trouble and it also blew a gasket! (I hate when the appliances talk to each other!)We are suddenly faced with $15,000 in emergency repairs and we need to raise funds fast to cover them. We all learned during the pandemic how critical the HVAC system is to healthy operation. Not only is it obviously important for our performers and audiences not to be miserably hot, but the filters and air circulation make for a healthier environment for everyone involved.The soundboard is equally critical if we want to hear and not just see the performances. We need to raise these funds by the end of the month to keep everything flowing. Donations of any size will be a HUGE help!



With your help, we know we will be able to make these repairs and continue to be the home where the performing arts begin in Santa Barbara. Your tax-deductible donation today will help us to keep on keeping on!



Any donation, however large or small will be greatly appreciated. Below you will find a donation button to donate online. Or, if you prefer, you can mail a tax-deductible donation to:



Center Stage Theater

751 Paseo Nuevo

Santa Barbara, CA 93101



From all of us at Center Stage Theater, Thank you! Thank you! From the bottom of our hearts!