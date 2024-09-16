City of Goleta Launches New Business Recognition Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 11, 2024 – The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the launch of its new Business Recognition Program. The Program is designed to highlight exceptional Goleta businesses throughout the year for special achievements or other unique contributions to the City such as economic development, prosperity, sustainability or resilience, or other activities fostering continuous community enrichment.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “This is a great program to be able to recognize and support the businesses that are doing fantastic work and to honor their successes in the community.”

Nominations are open to the community and self-nominations are accepted. To nominate a local business, complete the online form. The form is also available in Spanish here. Nominations are accepted on a rolling basis and awards will be given out on a quarterly basis. Awardees will be selected by City of Goleta staff in consultation with the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

To be nominated, business must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Located in Goleta city limits. Hold a valid City Business License (if applicable). Don’t have one? Apply here! In good standing with the City (i.e. no outstanding taxes or fees).

Businesses can only receive the award once.

A nominee must demonstrate accomplishments relating to one or more of the following areas:

Longevity in the City

Business Growth

Environmental Sustainability Leadership

Community Enrichment/Supporter

Industry Innovator

Minority-or Women-Owned

Selected businesses will be recognized at a future City Council meeting, included in the City’s monthly e-newsletter The Monarch Press, and featured on the City’s social media channels (@cityofgoleta).

Businesses that are within City limits and have a Goleta business license are also eligible to be listed in the City’s online business directory, GoodLandGoodShopping.com. View a short tutorial on how to edit your business or add your business. For questions or assistance please email PIO@cityofgoleta.org.

To learn more about the City’s Business Recognition Program, and to nominate a local business, click here.