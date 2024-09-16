Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(September 13, 2024) Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready for spook-tacular fun at the Santa Barbara Zoo’s signature Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo! This family-friendly event will take place on two consecutive weekends: October 18-20 and October 25-27, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy safe trick-or-treating and “monster-ous” good times, including bounce houses, animal encounters, spooky story time, dancing and so much more. Families can explore the Zoo grounds as they collect candy, treats, and prizes, all while encountering eerie surprises around every corner. Tasty treats and booo-zy adult beverages are available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now, $25 for adults, $18 for children (2-12), and Zoo Members get $3 off. Parking is $11/vehicle, free for Zoo Members. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Santa Barbara Zoo strives to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals to engage and participate fully. To request accommodations or for inquiries about accessibility, please email the accessibility team welcome@sbzoo.org.

About the Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for general admission until 5 p.m.; general admission is $25 for adults, $15 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. Parking is $11. The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA zoos are dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great visitor experience, and a better future for all living things. With more than 200 accredited members, AZA is a leader in global wildlife conservation and is the public’s link to helping animals in their native habitats. Visit www.sbzoo.org.