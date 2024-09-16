Overnight One-Way Reversing Traffic Control on State Route 192 (Foothill Road) in Carpinteria Begins Sunday, September 15 for Paving Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans will implement overnight one-way reversing traffic control on State Route 192 (Foothill Road) in Carpinteria between Linden Avenue and just east of Toro Canyon Road during the overnight hours beginning Sunday, September 15 from 8:00 pm and 6:00 am.

This traffic control will allow Caltrans to begin a paving project, which will include grinding and temporary striping. No work will take place on Friday and Saturday nights. This project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The contractor for this $2.7 million project is Papich Construction Company of Arroyo Grande, CA.

