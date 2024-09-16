Pucker Up for the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone and ExxonMobil Safety Street at the Goleta Lemon Festival, September 28 & 29

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Families, get your zest on because the Goleta Lemon Festival is back and juicier than ever! On September 28 & 29, 2024, bring the whole crew to Girsh Park for a lemon-tastic weekend of fun. This year’s festival promises to be a-peeling to everyone—especially the little ones!

Grab your all-inclusive kid’s activity wristband and let your little lemons run wild with unlimited access to a bounty of exciting activities. From archery tag to euro bungee, bounce houses, bubble fun and mini golf course, there’s something for every sprout. Don’t miss the rock wall and a new parkour course for your little climbers that’ll leave them grinning from peel to peel!

Pre-sale wristbands are just $30 if you purchase online at LemonFestival.com before Thursday, September 26, and they’ll be available for $35 at the festival. Don’t let the fun slip through your fingers—get your pre-sale wristband today at LemonFestival.com and save $5! Your little ones will thank you a zillion times over.

If your bunch is into playing with their food, make sure to head over to the American Riviera Bank Main Stage just before noon each day for the chance to be in the pie eating contest. It’s sticky, it’s messy and it’s so much fun, especially if you’re picked as a winner for prizes!

Safety Street is back to zest up the fun! Step right onto Safety Street, presented by ExxonMobil, where kids can explore real-life fire trucks, snap photos with local heroes like the Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit and their trusty K-9 pals. It’s the biggest interactive display of Fire, Police, and Emergency Services in the county—get ready to learn while you have a zestful time!

Lend a hand and squeeze the most out of your weekend! The festival runs on volunteers ages 14 and up, so if you’re interested in helping out, visit LemonFestival.com to sign up and make this year’s festival one for the record books.

We know the festival draws a crowd, and we’re thrilled to announce the addition of complimentary shuttles from 6769 Hollister Ave. parking lot to Ice in Paradise. The family can also pedal over and take advantage of complimentary bike valet, ride MTD, or simply walk if you’re lucky enough to live nearby. However you get there, we’ll be ready to serve up a delicious slice of community togetherness!

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 28, and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday, September 29. For more juicy details, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Thank you to our Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Rusty’s Pizza

Main Squeeze Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Community West Bank, Cox Communications, DoorDash, ExxonMobil, GoGoleta, MarBorg Industries, Polar Seltzer, Rad Power Bikes, Rincon Broadcasting, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Sable Offshore, Santa Barbara Airport, Scale Microgrids, Signature Aviation, Spectrum Reach, The Point Market, Visit Santa Barbara.

Lemon Slice Sponsors: Bluestar Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Ice in Paradise, Residence Inn by Marriott, Sansum Clinic now part of Sutter Health, The Berry Man.

Lemon Zest Sponsors: American Medical Response, Chevron, Complete Care at Home, edhat, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Good Land Wine Shop & Bar, Limoneira, Majestic Asset Management, Noozhawk, Ramada by Wyndham, Santa Barbara Independent, Southern California Edison, SpaceX, TEAM Solutions Group, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, UC Santa Barbara, UCLA Health.

Event Supporters: 92.9 KJEE, Anna’s Bakery, Bright Event Rentals, Camino Real Marketplace, Cumulus Radio Station, Foundation for Girsh Park, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, Jay Farbman Photography, KEYT, KRAZy Country, Lucidity Collaborative Events, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Santa Barbara MTD, Teledyne FLIR, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, Univision.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.