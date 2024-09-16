On September 7 at the S.B. Yacht Club’s Charity Regatta for VNA Health, guests enjoyed a splendid, full day of socializing, dining, and watching the regatta at the S.B. Yacht Club (SBYC) and on spectator boats. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the event, which over the years has raised more than $2.5 million for the treasured nonprofit VNA Health (formerly Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care).

The day began with brunch at the club, where guests enjoyed ocean views, perfect weather, and steel drum music. In a short program, emcee David Moorman shared his gratitude to VNA for the care his mother received in her last days at Serenity House, remarking that in those darkest days, VNA staff had infinite amounts of strength, resolve, and resources to guide him and his family.

Throughout the day, I heard many words of praise and gratitude for the care that they and loved ones had received at VNA, a level of care that some noted far surpassed what they had experienced with for-profit institutions. Every year, more SBYC members experience in some regard VNA Health’s services, and, quite fittingly, every year VNA Health is again chosen as the event’s beneficiary.

Commodore Dennis Boneck recognized the event honorees: first responders from a multitude of agencies that serve the S.B. Harbor. Guests were introduced to Project Harmony, a program run by 9-1-1 At Ease International, a nonprofit that offers counseling and therapy to first responders and their families. In Project Harmony, healing is provided through songwriting and music. Two participants, Lois Mahalia and Hannah Griffin, beautifully performed a tribute to the first responders present.

Many guests then boarded one of the 16 spectator boats for a fun couple of hours. I boarded Torqua, Geoff and Alison Rusack’s 86-foot Ocean Alexander luxurious motor yacht, where we enjoyed cruising the harbor, watching the regatta, and socializing in the various deck and cabin lounge areas.

After guests returned to the club, the party continued with a buffet dinner and guests seated at tables on the sand, while Davitt Felder & Band provided great music. Awards were presented to the winners of the three race classes: Dr. Laura Schlessinger, Warrior; Ole Eichhorn, Spot the 505; and Shawn Hughes, Picante.

Funds raised by the Regatta go to VNA Health’s charitable community programs and services.

VNA Health operates a multitude of programs, including home health, hospice (at Serenity House and in-home), and palliative care. Last year, the value of VNA’s charity care was $2.4 million, which included $1.7 million in services for uninsured and underinsured patients in these programs.

The other $700,000 went to programs it offers beyond the standard ones, such as its Loan Closet, bereavement care, and integrative therapies such as Reiki, pet therapy, and music services. Last year, VNA’s 380-plus employees and volunteers served more than 8,700 patients.

VNA Health always welcomes new volunteers, including for hospice (full training provided), music services (for those who play an instrument), Loan Closet (for those who like to tinker and fix equipment), pet therapy (owner/pet teams) and veterans’ program (for vet volunteers to connect with vet patients).

VNA Health past board chair Mark Mattingly, Alixe Mattingly, Helen Phillips, and VNA Health Board Chair Ben Phillips | Gail Arnold

SB Yacht Club Vice Commodore Jeff Berkus, Becky Berkus, and Rear Commodore Matt Wilson | Gail Arnold



Spectator yacht Torqua 1st Mate Taryn Ashlock and Captain Graham Ashlock | Gail Arnold



SB City Fire Firefighter Brendan McElroy, SB City Fire Engineer Alex Kargbo, singer Lois Mahalia, 9-1-1 At Ease International Co-Founder, CEO, and Executive Director Mike McGrew, singer/songwriter Hannah Griffin, and SB City Fire Captain Bob Kendall | Gail Arnold

Guests enjoy the program. | Gail Arnold