Voting Options Available for Those Serving or Living Overseas

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland reminds voters that the Uniformed and Oversees Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) provides a method for citizens living overseas to participate in the Presidential General Election.

Citizens eligible to vote by way of UOCAVA include U.S. citizens who are active members of the Uniformed Services, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, members of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, members of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps, and those on activated status of the National Guard or state militia, their eligible family members and citizens residing outside the United States.

Voters who are absent from Santa Barbara County while serving or living overseas must complete a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) which can be obtained from the California Secretary of State website at sos.ca.gov, from their installation’s voting assistance officer, the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) at fvap.gov, or from any U.S. embassy or consulate.

Once the voter receives the ballot, Holland recommends that it be returned using the following dates: if on a ship at sea, by October 1; if outside the U.S., by October 6 or if stateside, by October 25.

For more information about voting under the provisions of UOCAVA or voting in general, visit Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters at sbcvote.com or California Secretary of State at sos.ca.gov.

Santa Barbara County Elections can be reached at sbcvote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.