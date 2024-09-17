California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Encourages Eligible Californians to Register to Vote

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., acknowledged National Voter Registration Day by reminding eligible California Voters to register to vote and to make a voting plan.

“Voting is one of the most important things we do as citizens in a democracy. When we vote, we don’t just choose our representatives, we shape the policies that impact our daily lives. From the quality of our education systems, to our housing and healthcare options, to our economic opportunities, to the environmental protections we have, every ballot cast is a voice heard within the corridors of power and affirmation that every voice matters in our democracy,” noted Weber.

California county election officials mail every active, registered voter a vote-by-mail ballot and provide options for submitting ballots including voting by mail, voting by submitting ballots at drop-box locations, and voting at polling and vote centers. “I encourage all active, eligible voters to make a voting plan so they can ensure their voice is heard,” added Weber.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to celebrating democracy by encouraging voter registration, access, and citizen participation in elections among voting-eligible citizens. You can learn more about the day at nationalvoterregistrationday.org

Eligible Californians can register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines

A full California Complete General Election Calendar for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf

California county elections officials will begin mailing each active, registered voters a vote-by-mail ballot no later than October 7, 2024.

A list of County Elections Offices and their contact information can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices