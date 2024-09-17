County Gifts Vehicle to Carpinteria Senior Citizens, Inc.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(CARPINTERIA, Calif.) –The County of Santa Barbara is donating a vehicle to Carpinteria Senior Citizens, Inc. to help local seniors get around town. This donation will allow Carpinteria Senior Citizens, Inc. to transport seniors – including those with wheelchairs – to and from City of Carpinteria AgeWell and other senior activities, as well as to other appointments as needed.

Supervisor Das Williams participated in the ceremonial handing over of the keys to Pat Keiser, President of Seniors, Inc. this Friday at the Annual Seniors Picnic at Lions Park.

“Helping seniors get out and about, and around to appointments, programs and our small businesses should be important to us all,” said 1st District Supervisor Das Williams. “We live in one of the most beautiful communities in the world – and our seniors should get to experience it!”

“We are grateful for our new van! This week we have already put it to good use, bringing seniors together at our Annual Picnic at Lions Park,” said Pat Keiser, President of Carpinteria Senior Citizens, Inc.

The need for Seniors Inc. to have a vehicle to transport members, especially those with disabilities, was first identified early this year after meeting with Seniors and Supervisor Williams. Funding was secured through the County 1st District Office Budget to purchase, paint, and detail the vehicle. The vehicle is specifically equipped to accommodate people with wheelchairs.

A recent study from the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens found that transportation is tied for the number one need among seniors in Santa Barbara County. Being unable to attend social events due to a lack of transportation is strongly correlated with increase in isolation and worse health outcomes.

Individuals interested in getting involved with or becoming a member of Seniors, Inc. can email Pat Keiser at patkeisercocos@gmail.com.