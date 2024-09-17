Falcon 9 Launch Cadence Increase Environmental Assessment

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – The United States (U.S.) Space Force has prepared a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that evaluates the potential environmental impacts of the Proposed Action (PA). The PA is to increase Falcon 9 annual launch cadence from 36 to 50 launches per year at Space Launch Complex 4 (SLC-4) on Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB), increase Falcon 9 first stage and fairing recovery activities, and expand the recovery area in the Pacific Ocean. Up to 12 boosters per year would continue to land at SLC-4. The purpose of the Proposed Action is to provide greater mission capability to the Department of Defense DOD, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and commercial customers by increasing Falcon 9’s flight opportunities. This is in furtherance of United States policy to ensure capabilities necessary to launch and insert necessary national security payloads into space.

The DEA/FONSI is available for review are available electronically on the Vandenberg SFB website at https://www.vandenberg.spaceforce.mil/About-Us/Environmental/EAS/ and hardcopies are available at: the Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara Public Libraries, and the VSFB Library, Ojai Public Library, Avenue Library (Ventura), E.P. Foster Library (Ventura), and South Oxnard Branch Library. The public comment period for this DEA/FONSI is 17 September 2024 through 17 October 2024. During this time, comments may be sent to Space Launch Delta 30, Installation Management Flight Environmental Assets, 1028 Iceland Avenue, Building 11146, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California 93437, attention of Ms. Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell, tiffany.whitsitt-odell@spaceforce.mil, or fax to (805) 606-6137. If you have any questions, please call Ms. Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell at (805) 606-4198.