With the fall quarter nearing its start date, student move-in activities at UC Santa Barbara will impact traffic and parking on and around campus beginning Thursday, September 19, and continuing through Sunday, September 22. Due to the high volume of vehicles on campus, traffic congestion will be noticeably higher throughout these four days.

When

Thursday, September 19 through Sunday, September 22

Where

UC Santa Barbara’s main campus and residential facilities along El Colegio Road

What

Many campus parking lots will be closed and reserved for the Move-In operations to safely and efficiently welcome thousands of students and their families to campus.

TRAFFIC IMPACT

Thursday, September 19 through Sunday, September 22

To accommodate the high volume of vehicles moving into Santa Catalina, one lane of westbound El Colegio Road will be shut down to allow curbside loading from Thursday, September 19, through Sunday, September 22. Santa Barbara County has approved this closure and will be staffed by professional traffic control contractors. Please use caution if traveling through the area.

Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20

East Campus Parking Lots 2, 4, 5, 8, and 9 will be closed. Limited parking will be available to staff wishing to access the east campus on these dates in Parking Lots 1 and 3 and Parking Structure 10.

Parking Lot 23, near The Club and Guest House, will also be closed, except for parents accessing the parking lot for the Children’s Center. Parking Structure 22 will remain open but will be impacted.

Parking Lots 65 (Sierra Madre), 58, and 59 (Santa Catalina) will be closed on Friday, September 20.

Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22

East Campus Parking Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 will be closed. On these dates, limited parking will be available to staff wishing to access the east campus in Parking Lot 1 and Parking Structure 10. Due to heavy traffic, it is recommended that you avoid the Channel Islands Halls (Anacapa, San Miguel, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, and San Nicolas).

Parking Lot 23, near The Club and Guest House, will be closed. Parking Structure 22 will be heavily impacted.

Parking Lot 65 (Sierra Madre), and Parking Lots 58 and 59 (Santa Catalina) will be closed.

Additionally, a majority of Parking Lot 30 will be restricted all day Saturday, September 21 in preparation for a UCSB men’s soccer game that evening.

Parking Lots 16 and 18 (University Plaza) and Parking Lots 30 and 38 (athletic fields) will also be impacted by long-term parking for families participating in the Move-In activities.

Be sure to travel cautiously and expect delays as there will be construction activity on the 101 freeway through Ventura County into Santa Barbara County and Highway 217.

For real-time traffic conditions, Caltrans QuickMap:(https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/)

The UCSB Interactive Campus Map can be accessed here: https://www.map.ucsb.edu

We recommend avoiding travel to campus during this period of time if possible.