As a “mature” (over 65) Santa Barbara e-bike rider, I want to compliment what seems to me to be the majority of our drivers. My husband and I rode a lot over the Labor Day holiday weekend and I was pleased to notice how careful and considerate many drivers were. I found drivers slowing, constantly giving us leeway, and communicating intentions clearly. Down at the entrance to the wharf, where activity of all sorts was high, drivers were most patient with pedestrians and bikers.

This town is both beautiful to ride in and difficult in places with narrow roads and congestion; but it appears that safety outreach by SBBike, MOVE, and others is taking hold.

I thank all drivers who respect the vulnerability of those on us on bikes.