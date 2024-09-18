Halloween-themed Candlelight Concerts are Set to Light Up Santa Barbara 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Fever’s Candlelight concert series is set to light up the The New Vic / Ensemble Theatre Company in Santa Barbara to host special Halloween-themed shows. The special haunted evenings feature favorite movie soundtracks, from The Addams Family and Beetlejuice to Ghostbusters, The Exorcist, Thriller and many more. The unique musical program invites everyone from 8 years old and promises to be a fun night for everyone.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing the access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

Candlelight invites a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces of the greatest composers and listen to the top hits of well-known artists in a different way.

Find out the programming in Santa Barbara below:

Programm: Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Venue: The New Vic / Ensemble Theatre Company

Dates and times: 2024-10-22 18:30, 2024-10-22 21:00

Value: from $ 41.00

Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/193781

