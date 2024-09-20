10.24.2024 The Starfish Connection – Transformational Tales – Anniversary Fundraiser

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Join The Starfish Connection for their Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser – Transformational Tales – the first in their Stars and Stories series. The evening at Santa Barbara Wine Collective in the Funk Zone centers on open mic storytelling and fundraising to support people on the central coast through times of crisis. The evening will also feature live music by CJB Music, intuitive readings, lite bites from Lucky Penny, and a selection of beer and fine wines from Santa Barbara County. 10% of bar sales go to supporting people on the Central Coast in need of help.

The organization’s Talk-o-Truck will be on location showcasing stories curated from Santa Barbara community festivals and events this past year. Talk-o-Truck is available to rent for private events, proceeds benefit The Starfish Connection Programs.

Transformational Tales is open to the public and ticket prices are accessible at $10.24. Storytelling is open mic and the public is encouraged to sign up for a 3-5 minute slot and share a story of transformation from their lives. Spaces are limited, please sign up with this link.

The Starfish Connection is in their third year of operations and provides crisis funding to individuals and families with emergent financial needs that cannot be met by other organizations or government support. They issue direct support up to $2500, usually within 24 hours of receiving the application and supply basic needs: rental assistance, past due car payments and utility bills, furniture and appliances for critically ill families, car repair, food and fuel cards.

What: Open mic storytelling, live music, lite bites, tarot, and fundraising to support our neighbors through times of crisis.

Why: Stars and Stories series raises funds for Crisis Funding along the central coast and creates community spaces for sharing the transformation tales that have most influenced our lives.

Sponsors: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | Pacific Premier Bank | Santa Barbara Wine Collective