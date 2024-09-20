Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta is preparing General Plan Updates and needs your help getting feedback on its first-ever Environmental Justice policies. Environmental Justice policies are about making sure everyone has equal access to clean air, water, land, and other resources. Here’s how you can get involved:

Please take a moment to complete a brief survey to share your ideas on Environmental Justice (the survey will remain open until October 18 th ). Take survey in English here Take survey in Spanish here

to share your ideas on Environmental Justice (the survey will remain open until October 18 ). Attend an Open House on October 9th at 5:30 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) where you can learn more about Environmental Justice policies, the role the policies will play in Goleta, provide input, and speak directly with City staff.

Responses to the survey and input from the Open House will help shape the City’s Environmental Justice goals and policies as we look to create a more safe, healthy, and equitable Goleta for all to enjoy. New goals, policies, and objectives will seek to address pollution and its effects on all neighborhoods, with an emphasis on areas of the City most negatively affected by environmental burdens and associated health risks. These new goals will also promote civic engagement in public decision-making and prioritize improvements and programs that address the needs of vulnerable communities.

For more information go to www.CityofGoleta.org/GeneralPlanUpdates or contact the City’s Advance Planning Division at (805) 961-7548 or GeneralPlanUpdates@cityofgoleta.org.